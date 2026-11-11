Japan’s Tottori Prefecture team in Odisha to explore biz scope

BHUBANESWAR: A business delegation from Japan’s Tottori Prefecture on Tuesday arrived on a three-day visit to Odisha to explore opportunities for industrial, commercial and institutional cooperation.

The delegation held a series of interactions with state government officials and industry representatives to gain first-hand insights into Odisha’s industrial ecosystem, investment facilitation framework, technical infrastructure and business environment.

It held business interaction at Startup Odisha’s O-Hub where representatives from Odisha and Tottori explored possibilities for collaboration in entrepreneurship, innovation and business development. The delegation visited the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) to familiarise itself with the state’s technical training facilities, manufacturing capabilities and industry-oriented skill development infrastructure.

A business roundtable was held with Japanese companies operating in Odisha and representatives of state government institutions. Managing director of IPICOL and director of Industries, Aboli Sunil Naravane made a presentation on Odisha’s industrial ecosystem, investment opportunities, infrastructure, policy framework and investment facilitation mechanisms.

Director general, Commercial department, Tottori Prefectural government, Sasaki said Odisha and Japan shared longstanding historical and cultural connections that provided a strong foundation for a deeper partnership. He emphasised the need to expand cooperation in trade, investment, manufacturing and technology, alongside exchanges in culture, tourism, education and human resources.

Additional chief secretary, Industries, Hemant Sharma said Tottori-based companies had considerable potential to explore opportunities in Odisha in advanced manufacturing, water purification, sustainable sanitation and AI-driven construction management.

He said there is a lot of scope for collaboration in skill development by connecting Japanese companies with Odisha’s network of technical and professional institutions.