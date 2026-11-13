Bhubaneswar among India’s 5 cleanest cities, Puri tops coastal category

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has earned national recognition for its urban cleanliness initiatives, with state capital Bhubaneswar ranking fifth among the cleanest cities in the country in the 3-10 lakh population category under the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

Puri emerged as the cleanest coastal town, while Aska Municipality secured the second position in its population category in the annual cleanliness survey. Bhubaneswar also emerged as the top-ranked city in Odisha, earning the State First Swachh City award.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and additional chief secretary of the department Usha Padhee received the awards on behalf of the state.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) team, led by mayor Sulochana Das, received the award on behalf of the civic body. The fifth rank at the national level marks a significant improvement in Bhubaneswar’s performance in the annual cleanliness assessment.

The city was ranked 80th in the survey in 2022. It improved its performance significantly to 34th in 2023-24 and secured the ninth position in 2024-25 before breaking into the national top five this year. Puri secured the first position in the Swachh Coastal Town category, recognising its performance in maintaining sanitation and cleanliness in a coastal urban setting.

Aska Municipality, meanwhile, finished second among urban local bodies with a population of 20,000 to 50,000, adding to the state’s achievements.