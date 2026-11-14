Seven schoolkids injured as Ama Bus hits auto-rickshaw

BHUBANESWAR: At least seven school children were injured and an auto-rickshaw driver sustained critical injuries after an Ama Bus collided with it near a fuel station in Pitapalli on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The bus captain was also reportedly assaulted by some locals when he tried to help the injured following the accident. As per reports, the accident occurred around 10 am when the Ama Bus, operating on Khurda to Bhubaneswar railway station route, had just moved ahead after dropping passengers at the bus stop near the fuel station.

An auto-rickshaw carrying school children reportedly entered the service road from the wrong direction and collided head-on with the left side of the bus. The injured children and the auto-rickshaw driver were shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

According to officials of the Comprehensive Regional Urban Transport (CRUT), the bus captain, Sananda Behera, sustained critical injuries after he was reportedly attacked by locals while attempting to assist the injured auto-rickshaw driver.