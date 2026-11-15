A ‘Star’ clue, two shootings and a trail of illegal guns flooding Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : Two murders, two shootings and two unrelated groups of youngsters aspiring to build criminal gangs rocked the capital city Bhubaneswar last week. When police examined the firearms seized in the cases, they stumbled upon a common link — a ‘Star’ emblem engraved on both weapons.
The identical markings point to the source of illegal arms flooding the state capital, linking the streets of Bhubaneswar to gun-making workshops in Madhya Pradesh. A network of suppliers bringing home the weapons and use of social media platforms to place demands have only made the job difficult for the police.
The first murder occurred at Sisupalgarh on the outskirts of the city on November 4. It began as a celebration over the purchase of an illegal gun - a 7.65 mm pistol – only to end in the death of a 25-year-old man who was shot from point-blank range by one of his associates while they were fooling around with the gun. Police arrested eight persons and seized the weapon.
A few hours later, another shooting rocked the capital. This time, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly gunned down by a 19-year old, member of a rival gang making a bid to establish territorial and criminal supremacy in Laxmisagar police limits area. Six teenagers were arrested and a juvenile detained in connection with the murder.
The investigations into the two incidents revealed the same ‘Star’ emblem on the firearms recovered in the cases. Police investigations indicate that firearms carrying such markings are largely associated with illegal gun-making units operated by members of the Sikligar (Shikalgar) community at Umarti village in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district.
In the illicit arms market, these weapons have a reputation of their own. Pistols bearing ‘Star’ or ‘USA’ (Umarti Sikligar Arms) markings are sought after for their relatively sophisticated finish, precision and affordability. The USA marking also gives a false impression of the manufacturing in the USA.
Unlike crude country-made pistols, commonly known as kattas, these weapons are manufactured using lathe machines and salvaged steel. The workshops manufacture 7.65 mm and 9 mm semi-automatic pistols that can closely resemble factory-made firearms.
Madhya Pradesh is not the only source but it has now acquired some status as source for the criminals, police officers familiar with the trade reveal. “These guns have better finish, grip and appear more sophisticated, unlike the crude kattas. Guns are also put up on social media by some of these youngsters which is why the factory finish matters,” said a senior officer.
Illegal firearms reaching Odisha are also procured from Munger in Bihar and Gujarat, sources pointed. However, the weapons from these regions have distinctive design features.
“There is no distinctive stamp on guns manufactured in Munger, while workshops in Umarti often engrave markings such as Star, USA or Made in Italy to make the weapons resemble imported originals,” the officer said.
The price tag makes them accessible to a wider criminal market. Depending on the category weapon, the cost ranges from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1 lakh, sources said.
But the trail does not end with the suppliers. Police believe a growing culture of gun flaunting, fuelled by social media, is creating a new generation of potential buyers.
Instagram reels showing young men brandishing firearms, celebrating their purchase or striking intimidating poses have become part of an online culture of criminal bravado. For some impressionable teenagers, the weapons are no longer merely instruments of crime but symbols of power, identity and social standing.
“Such content is increasingly normalising gun possession and encouraging imitation among younger viewers. Interested teenagers often directly message those seen flaunting firearms to enquire about their sources,” sources said.
Much of the reference and networking happens on the social media and keeping a tab on such activities poses an immense challenge. This also explains the proliferation of the weapons in the city.
The trend is also visible at local ‘khattis’, where teenagers and young adults display firearms to establish their standing among peers. Emulation of local gangsters, the pursuit of social media popularity and celebratory firing are further fuelling the phenomenon, police said.
Behind this growing demand lies an established supply network. According to a senior police officer, criminals lodged in different jails for various offences often establish contact with one another and exchange information about sources of illegal weapons.
Once released or through their associates, these networks facilitate the movement of firearms to land and sand mafias and other anti-social elements. Younger buyers, meanwhile, increasingly use social media or their gang connections to identify potential suppliers.
The scale of the challenge is reflected in the recent seizures. Over the past year, Bhubaneswar police have arrested more than 42 arms dealers and seized over 40 firearms and two carbines. This, however, is just the tip of the iceberg. Police officers who previously served in the city say that the flourishing gun culture points at failure of policing.
“If human intelligence network of police is active and there is enough willpower at the top police level, it is not difficult to go after the suppliers and make a dent in the proliferation. Look at the last two years and you would have a fair idea about how indifferent and inadequate policing has helped the bad trend,” said another officer. The two recent shootings should sound the alarm bells.
Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said police have viewed the trend seriously. “A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the firearms used in the recent cases. Intelligence-based operations are also being carried out to curb the illegal arms trade,” he said.