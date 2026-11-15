A ‘Star’ clue, two shootings and a trail of illegal guns flooding Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : Two murders, two shootings and two unrelated groups of youngsters aspiring to build criminal gangs rocked the capital city Bhubaneswar last week. When police examined the firearms seized in the cases, they stumbled upon a common link — a ‘Star’ emblem engraved on both weapons.

The identical markings point to the source of illegal arms flooding the state capital, linking the streets of Bhubaneswar to gun-making workshops in Madhya Pradesh. A network of suppliers bringing home the weapons and use of social media platforms to place demands have only made the job difficult for the police.

The first murder occurred at Sisupalgarh on the outskirts of the city on November 4. It began as a celebration over the purchase of an illegal gun - a 7.65 mm pistol – only to end in the death of a 25-year-old man who was shot from point-blank range by one of his associates while they were fooling around with the gun. Police arrested eight persons and seized the weapon.

A few hours later, another shooting rocked the capital. This time, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly gunned down by a 19-year old, member of a rival gang making a bid to establish territorial and criminal supremacy in Laxmisagar police limits area. Six teenagers were arrested and a juvenile detained in connection with the murder.

The investigations into the two incidents revealed the same ‘Star’ emblem on the firearms recovered in the cases. Police investigations indicate that firearms carrying such markings are largely associated with illegal gun-making units operated by members of the Sikligar (Shikalgar) community at Umarti village in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district.