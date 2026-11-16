720 students conferred degrees at 13th convocation of Sri Sri University in Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 720 students received their degrees at the 13th convocation ceremony of Sri Sri University in Cuttack on Sunday.

The graduating batch comprised 450 undergraduate, 216 postgraduate and 54 doctoral students. The university presented 70 medals, including 29 gold, 24 silver and 17 bronze, to meritorious students.

The doctoral scholars took the oath before receiving their PhD degrees, while undergraduate students also participated in the oath-taking ceremony.

Addressing the graduating students, deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo praised the campus atmosphere and the enthusiasm among students. He also appreciated the university’s emphasis on service.

Founder and lifetime president of Sri Sri University, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji, addressed the graduating students and acknowledged the contributions of faculty members, the Board of Trustees and volunteers to the institution’s growth.

Highlighting the university’s guiding philosophy of ‘Learning, Leading and Serving’, he urged the graduates to carry the values of knowledge, leadership and service into their professional and personal lives.

University vice-chancellor Prof Tej Partap and executive registrar Shubhajyoti Ghosh also spoke.

Grammy-winning musician, philanthropist and Indian-American businesswoman Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon was the guest of honour. University president Adesh Goyal was also present at the ceremony.