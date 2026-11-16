Bhubaneswar: 10-year-old dies in accident, teacher parents donate organs

BHUBANESWAR: In a rare display of courage amidst profound loss, the parents of a 10-year-old road accident victim in the state capital have gifted a new lease of life to others by donating her organs.

The deceased, Divyanshi Patro, was a Class IV student and the only child of Sangram Patro (42) and his wife Debasrita (36), both school teachers by profession.

On November 1 evening, Divyanshi and her father Sangram were hit by a speeding four-wheeler in Chandrasekharpur area while they were returning home in Sailashree Vihar on a scooter. The father-daughter duo was thrown onto the road and both had sustained serious injuries.

Locals chased the erring driver and managed to catch hold of him. The accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, was later handed over to the police. The injured father-daughter duo was rushed to a nearby private hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Sangram was released after being administered first-aid, while Divyanshi was admitted to the intensive care unit. She battled for her life for about 12 days but doctors declared her brain dead on November 12.

Amidst the devastation of losing their only child to a tragic road accident, Sangram managed to convince his wife Debasrita to donate her organs in an attempt to save other precious lives. Sangram, who is employed in a private English medium school in Chandrasekharpur and teaches Physics to Class XI and XII students, recalled that their daughter was very good in her studies and extracurricular activities like singing and dancing.