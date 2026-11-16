Bhubaneswar: 10-year-old dies in accident, teacher parents donate organs

BHUBANESWAR: In a rare display of courage amidst profound loss, the parents of a 10-year-old road accident victim in the state capital have gifted a new lease of life to others by donating her organs.
The deceased, Divyanshi Patro, was a Class IV student and the only child of Sangram Patro (42) and his wife Debasrita (36), both school teachers by profession.
On November 1 evening, Divyanshi and her father Sangram were hit by a speeding four-wheeler in Chandrasekharpur area while they were returning home in Sailashree Vihar on a scooter. The father-daughter duo was thrown onto the road and both had sustained serious injuries.
Locals chased the erring driver and managed to catch hold of him. The accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, was later handed over to the police. The injured father-daughter duo was rushed to a nearby private hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Sangram was released after being administered first-aid, while Divyanshi was admitted to the intensive care unit. She battled for her life for about 12 days but doctors declared her brain dead on November 12.
Amidst the devastation of losing their only child to a tragic road accident, Sangram managed to convince his wife Debasrita to donate her organs in an attempt to save other precious lives. Sangram, who is employed in a private English medium school in Chandrasekharpur and teaches Physics to Class XI and XII students, recalled that their daughter was very good in her studies and extracurricular activities like singing and dancing.
“Though very young in age, Divyanshi often aspired to either become a doctor or a scientist. Now, she is no more with us but we agreed to provide a new lease of life to others by donating her two kidneys and the liver,” Sangram told the newspaper.
He demanded stringent action not only against the accused who took his daughter’s life in the road accident, but also against the persons engaged in rash driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or those involved in hit-and-run cases so that precious lives are not lost.
Chandrasekharpur police confirmed that the accused driver was in an inebriated state when he hit Sangram’s scooter. “Initially, the accused was served with a notice. However, as the girl has succumbed, further legal action will be initiated against the driver,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station.
This fatal crash is not an isolated incident. Bhubaneswar roads have now acquired some serious notoriety for the alarmingly reckless driving, over-speeding, poor compliance with traffic rules and absolutely non-existent enforcement.
According to the available data, in the three-and-a-half years leading up to mid-2026, the city recorded over 4,750 road accidents, claiming about 2,278 lives. Till July 2026 end, over 737 accidents had been reported, leaving nearly 188 dead.