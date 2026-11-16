Bhubaneswar's Ankura hospital organises walk on premature births

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds, including entire families, came together for a 5-km walk organised by AAYU Foundation and Ankura Hospital for women and children to mark World Prematurity Day, which is observed annually on November 15.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness about premature births, highlight the potential of preterm babies, and emphasise the importance of timely, specialised neonatal care.

Ankura Hospital medical director Dr Bichitananda Raut said that preemies are babies born before 37 weeks of pregnancy. Though born early, they hold immense potential. Timely medical intervention, dedicated care from neonatologists and a skilled neonatal team along with the right NICU support, play an important role in helping them overcome early challenges and achieve developmental milestones, he said.

Founder and managing director Dr Krishna Prasad Rao Vunnam said, “Premature birth remains an important public health concern. Raising awareness about timely medical care and the support available to these babies is essential. Through the awareness walk called preemethon, we hope to take the conversation beyond hospital walls, challenge misconceptions and bring communities together in support of every preemie.”

According to the latest global estimates by WHO and UNICEF, India recorded approximately 3.02 million preterm births, the highest number globally. Odisha too has reported a significant concern of preterm births, making awareness and timely intervention particularly important in the state, he said.