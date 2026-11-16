No ‘Dahibara Haat’ at Balijatra as Cuttack vendors refuse to open stalls

CUTTACK: With vendors declining to set up stalls together at a single location during Balijatra, Cuttack’s popular Dahibara Aloodum will not have the dedicated pavilion ‘Dahibara Haat’ at the fair this year.

As per the Dahibara Traders’ Association, the decision was taken as vendors had suffered heavy financial loss when they set up stalls at the Dahibara Haat during Balijatra last year.

Sources said the district administration had planned to organise a separate ‘Dahibara Haat’ again at Balijatra this year and reserved around 24,500 sq ft space in the upper ground for the purpose. Vendors were also given the opportunity to operate their stalls free of cost after submitting applications. However, the association has declined the proposal of the district administration.

Dahibara Traders’ Association president Pradipta Sahu said vendors were not interested to set up their stalls at the Dahibara Haat as they had incurred heavy losses during the festival last year.

“Since all the stalls were set up at a common location, people did not show much interest in buying Dahibara. The small vendors particularly, are not keen to set up their stalls near the well-known ones. Though the administration provides the site free of cost, it cannot compensate for our losses. It’s better to establish the stalls where they can make their business,” Sahu said.

Dahibara Traders’ Association secretary Kedar Samal said there were around 200 Dahibara Aloodum vendors in Cuttack city. They will choose to set up their stalls wherever they can sell their goods.

Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said the administration had made arrangements for the Dahibara Haat at the upper Balijatra ground this year. However, as vendors refused to run their stalls at the fair, the space was allotted to others.