BHUBANESWAR: The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has upgraded three specialised laboratory facilities in department of biochemistry to strengthen diagnostic services and provide advanced investigations to people.

The new facilities - Antenatal and New-born Screening Laboratory, Immunology Laboratory and High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Laboratory - will improve access to specialised tests and reduce the need for patients to travel outside Odisha for advanced diagnostic services, said officials.

The facilities were inaugurated by AIIMS-Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas in presence of dean (academic) Dr Dillip Kumar Parida, medical superintendent Dr Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy and dean (examination) and head of biochemistry department Dr Manaswini Mangaraj.

Dr Biswas said the upgraded diagnostic infrastructure will enable the institution to detect very low concentrations of substances in samples such as urine and cerebrospinal fluid, opening new possibilities in specialised investigations. Such advanced facilities are currently not available at any other government healthcare institution in Odisha, he said.

The Antenatal and New-born Screening Laboratory has been equipped with a Revvity Victor 2D Fluorometer to improve the sensitivity and accuracy of screening. It will offer specialised antenatal screening, including dual-marker, triple-marker and penta-marker tests to assess potential health risks during pregnancy.

The Immunology Laboratory has been strengthened with a Siemens Atellica NEPH 630 Nephelometer. It currently offers six tests (IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, C3 and C4). The HPLC Laboratory will strengthen testing for HbA1c, an important parameter used in diagnosing and monitoring diabetes.