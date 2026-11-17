BHUBANESWAR: The five baby orangutans which are under human care at the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) after their rescue from a forest in Balasore on September 8, have recovered from malnutrition and anaemia, and now under special care in view of the onset of winter.

Zoo deputy director Pradeep Mirase told this paper that the haemoglobin count of the orangutan infants have increased from the level of around 4 and 4.2 g/dL earlier to a healthy level of around 11g/dL. “There is no haemoglobin deficiency in any of the baby apes now. Their overall health and growth are also normal at present,” Mirase informed.

The in-house haematology tests conducted in the zoo during visit of a three-member expert committee towards mid-September had pointed to severe anaemia in one and mild anaemia in two others. Acting on the advisory of the expert team, the zoo kept them in a strict, round-the-clock diet of fortified milk formulas, fruits and nutrient supplements. “The diet is still continuing and their health is being monitored regularly,” Mirase said.