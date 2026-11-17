BHUBANESWAR: The five baby orangutans which are under human care at the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) after their rescue from a forest in Balasore on September 8, have recovered from malnutrition and anaemia, and now under special care in view of the onset of winter.
Zoo deputy director Pradeep Mirase told this paper that the haemoglobin count of the orangutan infants have increased from the level of around 4 and 4.2 g/dL earlier to a healthy level of around 11g/dL. “There is no haemoglobin deficiency in any of the baby apes now. Their overall health and growth are also normal at present,” Mirase informed.
The in-house haematology tests conducted in the zoo during visit of a three-member expert committee towards mid-September had pointed to severe anaemia in one and mild anaemia in two others. Acting on the advisory of the expert team, the zoo kept them in a strict, round-the-clock diet of fortified milk formulas, fruits and nutrient supplements. “The diet is still continuing and their health is being monitored regularly,” Mirase said.
He said a bigger enclosure, as suggested by the expert team, has also been readied outside the centre of hand-rearing of animal babies in the zoo. “Their shifting will be taken in consultation with the experts after their 90-day quarantine period completes in December,” Mirase informed.
He said as part of special measures in winter, sun bathing of the infants will continue every alternate day. The room temperature at the hand-rearing centre will also be adjusted when mercury plunges.
Meanwhile, zoo officials said they haven’t come across any official communication regarding any country staking claim to the animals. Forest minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia had recently told mediapersons that the state wishes to retain the orangutan infants at the zoo. He had stated that any country staking claim was required to furnish proof establishing that the animals originated from their land.