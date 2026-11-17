BHUBANESWAR: Police on Monday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly hitting another person on the head with a brick concealed in a towel following a quarrel over a card game, leaving him severely injured.

Police said the incident occurred near Ganesh Mandap at Tractor Padia in Salia Sahi on Sunday afternoon. The accused Baula Pradhan of Sriram Nagar was arrested on charges of attempt to murder. The injured, Harihara Barik, who is in his 50s and belongs to the same locality sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Police sources said several people were playing cards, while Barik was sitting nearby and watching a game. Soon after, an argument broke out between Barik and Pradhan over distribution of cards.

During the altercation, Barik allegedly slapped Pradhan, injuring him near the eye. The incident left Pradhan furious and he left the spot. However he returned a few minutes later with a brick hidden inside a towel and struck Barik hard on the head. Barik collapsed unconscious at the scene and was rushed to the hospital.

Later in the night, his wife Sukanti lodged a complaint with Maitri Vihar police in this connection. Police registered a case of attempt to murder and launched an investigation. The police officers visited the spot, conducted raids and arrested Pradhan on the day. The brick piece and the towel used in the attack were seized from him.