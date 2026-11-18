BHUBANESWAR : The BJP on Tuesday accused the BJD of spreading misleading information about welfare schemes and attempting to discredit the state government by creating a false narrative on food security, rural housing and social security pensions.
Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, BJP MLA Santosh Khatua challenged the Opposition to debate the issues in the Assembly instead of making allegations in public.
On food security, Khatua alleged that irregularities worth around `1,178 crore had taken place during the last five years of the BJD government in the distribution of free rice. He claimed that 7.75 lakh ghost beneficiaries and over 2.06 lakh ineligible beneficiaries, totalling 9.81 lakh, were removed from the list after the BJP government conducted verification.
He said 14.21 lakh new eligible beneficiaries were subsequently included, taking the total number of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act in Odisha to around 3.28 crore. The present government is providing 10 kg rice per beneficiary through the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana, against five kg earlier, incurring an annual expenditure of `8,813 crore, he added.
On rural housing, Khatua alleged that the previous government had returned 6.58 lakh houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the Centre, citing the absence of eligible beneficiaries. It distributed only 4,824 houses under the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana between 2021 and 2024, he claimed.
In contrast, the BJP government has sanctioned 5.15 lakh houses under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana between 2024 and 2026, of which 1.47 lakh have been completed and handed over to beneficiaries. Khatua alleged that the previous government used its party logo on houses built under the central housing scheme to claim political credit.
On social security pensions, Khatua said the BJD government spent `16,460 crore over five years, while the present government allocated `42,440 crore. The monthly pension has been increased to `1,000 for over 17.5 lakh beneficiaries below 80 years and `3,500 for 4.97 lakh beneficiaries above 80 years, from January 2025, he said.