BHUBANESWAR : The BJP on Tuesday accused the BJD of spreading misleading information about welfare schemes and attempting to discredit the state government by creating a false narrative on food security, rural housing and social security pensions.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, BJP MLA Santosh Khatua challenged the Opposition to debate the issues in the Assembly instead of making allegations in public.

On food security, Khatua alleged that irregularities worth around `1,178 crore had taken place during the last five years of the BJD government in the distribution of free rice. He claimed that 7.75 lakh ghost beneficiaries and over 2.06 lakh ineligible beneficiaries, totalling 9.81 lakh, were removed from the list after the BJP government conducted verification.

He said 14.21 lakh new eligible beneficiaries were subsequently included, taking the total number of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act in Odisha to around 3.28 crore. The present government is providing 10 kg rice per beneficiary through the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana, against five kg earlier, incurring an annual expenditure of `8,813 crore, he added.