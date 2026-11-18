BHUBANESWAR : Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik launched a scathing attack on the BJP government ahead of the winter session of the Assembly beginning Wednesday, alleging that people of Odisha had voted for the double-engine government to power with high hopes, but it failed to live up to their expectations in the last two-and-a-half years.
Addressing a meeting of the BJD Legislature Party (BJDLP) at Sankha Bhawan here, Naveen said the brightest example of the government’s failure was in its disaster management.
“The recent manmade flood in Ganjam has tarnished the image of Odisha at both the national and international level and exposed the inefficiency of the double-engine government,” he added.
Stating that people of Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts have suffered a lot due to the impact of cyclone Arnab and subsequent rains and flood, the BJD president said many were yet to get relief and assistance. The LoP described August 13, 2026 as a black day for Odisha, when the Parliament passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026.
“With the passing of this legislation, Odisha will lose thousands of crores of rupees annually. The move has snatched our power over our own land and resources,” Naveen said, further asserting that the BJD has been opposing it and will continue doing so in the future.
Terming the Kotia dispute as insurmountable, the BJD president said the double-engine government lacked the political will to address the issue. He further alleged that ever since the BJP government came to power in the state, the worst-affected sector was farm and farmers.
Naveen also pointed to price rice, law and order, social security pension and other areas, stating that the government had miserably failed in these sectors as well.
“In social security pensions, timely disbursement is a fundamental responsibility that gives legitimacy to governance. Unfortunately, for the last six months, beneficiaries have not received their pension, leading to suicides,” he said.
“As the principal Opposition, it is our duty to raise the issues mentioned above and educate the masses about the dismal performance of the double-engine sarkar,” Naveen added.