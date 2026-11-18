BHUBANESWAR : Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik launched a scathing attack on the BJP government ahead of the winter session of the Assembly beginning Wednesday, alleging that people of Odisha had voted for the double-engine government to power with high hopes, but it failed to live up to their expectations in the last two-and-a-half years.

Addressing a meeting of the BJD Legislature Party (BJDLP) at Sankha Bhawan here, Naveen said the brightest example of the government’s failure was in its disaster management.

“The recent manmade flood in Ganjam has tarnished the image of Odisha at both the national and international level and exposed the inefficiency of the double-engine government,” he added.

Stating that people of Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts have suffered a lot due to the impact of cyclone Arnab and subsequent rains and flood, the BJD president said many were yet to get relief and assistance. The LoP described August 13, 2026 as a black day for Odisha, when the Parliament passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026.