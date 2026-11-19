BHUBANESWAR: A 31-year-old bank employee and his parents have been arrested on charges of dowry-related murder.

The accused Sachin Das, his father Rajesh Kumar Das (55) and mother Rita Das (50) are natives of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

They were arrested on Wednesday, a day after the death of Sachin’s wife Sneha Gupta at their flat within Bharatpur police station limits. Police said Sachin had married Sneha in December last year and the couple had been living with the former’s parents here. Sachin is working as a manager in a public sector bank in the capital city.

At around 11 am on Tuesday, Sachin’s family informed police that Sneha had died by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. Police then informed Sneha’s father, Jogendra Prasad Gupta, who reached the city later in the evening.

He later filed a complaint alleging that Sachin and his parents had been harassing his daughter for dowry since the marriage. He claimed that the trio killed her and tried to make it look like suicide.

On receiving the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections for murder and dowry death and launched an investigation. “The three accused persons were arrested on Wednesday. More details regarding the woman’s death can be ascertained after receiving the postmortem report. Further inquiry is on,” said an officer of Bharatpur police station.