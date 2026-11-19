BHUBANESWAR: A day after a 21-year-old woman allegedly set herself on fire in Pathargadia area reportedly after spotting her former boyfriend with another woman at a cafe, her family members on Wednesday alleged foul play behind the incident.

The victim, Kalpana Samal, suffered 90 per cent burn injuries. She is currently under treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and her condition is stated to be critical.

The incident occurred near a shop under Infocity police limits around 10:30 pm on Tuesday. On the day, Kalpana’s father Ajit Samal lodged a complaint with Infocity police alleging foul play, prompting the cops to register a case and launch an investigation.

However, preliminary findings point towards suicide. Police sources said CCTV footage shows Kalpana visiting a shop in Pathargadia and leaving alone before walking a short distance and setting herself ablaze. Investigators also found that she had called her cousin minutes before the incident to say she was going to end her life.

Kalpana, who had been staying in Nayapalli area for the past 18 months, was reportedly distressed following a breakup a few months ago. Police detained her former boyfriend for questioning but later let him go.

Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said preliminary investigation indicates that distress over the breakup may have led to the incident. Further probe is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)