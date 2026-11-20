BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to curb roadside parking and push vehicle owners to use designated facilities in the cities and towns, the state government has notified the draft ‘Odisha Urban Parking Policy 2026’ proposing to link vehicle registration with proof of parking space availability.

The draft policy, notified by the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department recently, has also proposed demand-based and dynamic parking pricing, with charges determined by factors such as land value, location, parking duration and load. Differential pricing between on-street and off-street parking is aimed at improving utilisation of dedicated parking infrastructure and reducing pressure on roads.

To limit unregulated street parking and private vehicle growth in high-density areas, the draft proposes to tie new vehicle registration in specified zones to parking permits and proof of parking space availability. “Proof of availability of parking space will be mandated as a prerequisite for the registration of new private vehicles. This measure shall be enforced in designated zones and linked to area-level parking capacity,” the draft policy stated.

It also proposes introduction of structured parking permit and residential parking permits to manage on-street and overnight parking in high-density areas. Permits will be issued on the basis of defined eligibility criteria, while there will also be cap on number of permits to be issued per household or establishment. Appropriate fee structure will be framed to discourage excessive vehicle ownership.

Parking fees will be determined using a base parking fee (BPF), calculated on the basis of the annual land value and the standard area occupied by a vehicle, estimated at around 12.5 sq mtr. The calculation will follow local property valuation norms.