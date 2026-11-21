BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclonic storm Akvan pounded the capital on Friday, causing waterlogging in several areas and damaging trees.

Bhubaneswar recorded over 48 mm of rainfall in the last 36 hours under the impact of the cyclone, prompting the civic body to step up drainage clearance, evacuation and road-clearing operations to restore normalcy.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the city received 14.3 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, while another 33.8 mm was recorded in the 24 hours preceding 8.30 am.

The incessant rain led to waterlogging in low-lying areas of Mancheswar under ward no 10 and several parts of ward no 61. There were also reports of tree damage at multiple locations, including near Omkar Villa in ward no 61, Ashok Nagar and Niladri Vihar.

Officials of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the civic body intensified drainage clearance and road-clearing operations to restore normalcy following the cyclone. Civic teams were deployed to clear drains and culverts, remove accumulated silt, pump out stagnant water and clear uprooted trees and broken branches obstructing roads.