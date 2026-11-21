BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclonic storm Akvan pounded the capital on Friday, causing waterlogging in several areas and damaging trees.
Bhubaneswar recorded over 48 mm of rainfall in the last 36 hours under the impact of the cyclone, prompting the civic body to step up drainage clearance, evacuation and road-clearing operations to restore normalcy.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the city received 14.3 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, while another 33.8 mm was recorded in the 24 hours preceding 8.30 am.
The incessant rain led to waterlogging in low-lying areas of Mancheswar under ward no 10 and several parts of ward no 61. There were also reports of tree damage at multiple locations, including near Omkar Villa in ward no 61, Ashok Nagar and Niladri Vihar.
Officials of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the civic body intensified drainage clearance and road-clearing operations to restore normalcy following the cyclone. Civic teams were deployed to clear drains and culverts, remove accumulated silt, pump out stagnant water and clear uprooted trees and broken branches obstructing roads.
Mayor Sulochana Das and senior BMC officials reviewed the situation at the corporation’s command control centre before visiting ward no 4 and other areas to assess the ground situation. They also inspected temporary cyclone shelters and interacted with people taking refuge there.
The BMC’s drainage wing took up clearance work at several locations, including Kandara Pokhari, CRPF Road, Priyadarshini Market near CRPF Square, Rental Colony School in ward no 15, Jharana Sahi, Laxmisagar Traffic Square, the Old Bus Stand and Naharkanta.
Water was pumped out near Saradha Math in ward no 59, while garbage obstructing drainage channels was cleared at Hanspal. Uprooted trees and broken branches were removed from several locations, including BDA Colony near Tarini Temple, Sailashree Vihar, Salia Sahi, Niladri Vihar Lane-3, Samantarapur Lingaraj Temple Road, Pokhariput, Kalinga Nagar, Jharapada Square, Ashok Nagar, Unit-II, Master Canteen and Rajmahal, among others.
The civic body said its officials and field staff remained on alert, with complaints received through the 1929 helpline and social media being addressed promptly. Rapid action teams were dispatched to affected locations to carry out relief and restoration work.
The BMC had deployed around 26 dewatering pumps in advance and mobilised eight rapid action teams and six tree-cutting teams to deal with the impact of the cyclone, officials said.