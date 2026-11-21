BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan Zoological Park has undertaken comprehensive winter preparedness measures to ensure health and thermal comfort of animals and minimise cold stress.

Zoo officials said that enclosure-wise inspections have been conducted by teams comprising veterinary officers, forest officers and technical personnel to assess climatic conditions and identify species-specific requirements.

Deputy director of the zoo Pradeep Mirase said heating arrangements, including room heaters and heating bulbs, are being installed and maintained in feeding cells, night shelters and designated holding areas. Dry straw, gunny bags, blankets and other bedding materials are being provided to insulate animals against cold, particularly during night-time.

Special care is being taken for reptiles through heating bulbs, UV-B lighting, thermal bedding, basking platforms and adequate sunlight exposure, with regular monitoring of temperatures to facilitate thermoregulation, Mirase said. He said the zoo is also undertaking enclosure sanitation, including replacement of topsoil after lime treatment, cleaning and disinfection of enclosures, and lime washing of feeding cells and back kraals.

Tree branches are being selectively pruned to improve sunlight penetration, while water pools, troughs and drainage systems are being cleaned and maintained to prevent stagnation and ensure proper sanitation. The zoo has also started providing bird enclosures with nest boxes, nesting materials and coverings to shield them from cold winds.