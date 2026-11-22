CUTTACK: The civic administration’s apathy in cleaning garbage from the Chhatra Bazar Urban Haat on a regular basis has made the market an ugly place both visually and hygienically.

Such is the condition that the day-to-day garbage generated from the Haat is lying unattended for days, creating a dirty scene in and around its vicinity. The discarded and unsold vegetables, and other waste are left to rot there itself, as a result of which the entire marketplace is enveloped by a foul smell besides becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies.

A vendor, on condition of anonymity, complained that the discarded vegetables and other waste are left to decay on the Haat pathways, making it difficult for people to even walk on them. “Piles of garbage can be seen lying scattered here and there and on the concrete slabs of the drains. So, when these waste decompose they fall into the drains and clog the entire drainage system of the Haat,” he rued.

The vendor further remarked that this has been the condition of the Haat despite the fact that the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) collects Rs 20 per day each from them. “The civic body seems to have forgotten to supervise the cleaning work at the Haat,” he added.