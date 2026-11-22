BHUBANESWAR: The city police on Saturday arrested an Uttar Pradesh native for allegedly arriving in the city from Thailand using a fake passport.

The accused Uday Narayan Singh (49) of Azamgarh district in UP, had boarded an IndiGo flight from Bangkok and arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here at 3.30 pm on Friday.

During verification at BPIA immigration check post, Singh produced an Indian passport bearing the name of Uday Pratap Singh, which was purportedly issued by the Lucknow regional passport office in Uttar Pradesh.

The immigration officers found that the accused’s real name was Uday Narayan Singh but he was carrying the passport mentioning his identity as Uday Pratap Singh. It was later established that Uday Pratap Singh was the brother-in-law of the accused.

He was handed over to the Airport police where a case was registered and an investigation taken up by inspector-in-charge (IIC) Rabindranath Meher. Police seized the fake passport and photocopies of two other passports from him.

During investigation, it was found that Singh had reportedly been travelling to Thailand since 2012 on a tourist visa. He was engaged in small business there like selling clothes. On two different occasions, the Bangkok authorities had found that he had overstayed beyond his visa permit. In both the instances, his entry to the southeast Asian country was banned for violating the norms.

“The two passports whose photocopies were seized had been issued in the accused’s real name. However, he obtained his third passport in the name of his brother-in-law to gain entry into Thailand again,” said a police officer.

Police said Singh was arrested and produced in a court here. Further probe is underway. The arrest comes days after direct flight connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Thailand resumed last month after remaining suspended since July.