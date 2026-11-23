BHUBANESWAR: Uncertainty over the fulfilment of their long-pending demands has triggered widespread discontentment among 4,500 National Health Mission (NHM) management employees across the state.

The employees under the Odisha Health Mission Management Employees’ Association alleged that despite repeated assurances from the government, they were still awaiting resolution of their grievances, ranging from regularisation of service and salary disparity to leave provisions and other benefits.

They said around 4,500 NHM management employees had been working for over 20 years, handling programme implementation, finance and data management across 8,624 health facilities, ranging from medical colleges to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. “However, despite our role in strengthening the state’s healthcare delivery system, we continue to remain deprived of many government benefits,” they alleged.

The association also raised concern over salary disparity among contractual employees working under the same department. It alleged that management employees were left out while the government increased the salary of others in February.

They further pointed out that several states, including Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Manipur, have initiated cadre creation and regularisation measures for NHM employees.