BHUBANESWAR: A 31-year-old female television actor was allegedly harassed and molested by a group of men at the Romeo Lane Bar here late on Saturday night.

Sharing her ordeal on her Instagram handle, the woman alleged the group of men behaved inappropriately with her and when she objected, the situation escalated. She claimed the bar’s security guards and management failed to intervene and remained mute spectators during the altercation.

The actor demanded strict legal action against both the accused and the bar management, and called for immediate shutdown of establishments that fail to ensure women’s security. She also tagged the Chief Minister’s Office, Odisha Police Headquarters and Commissionerate Police handles in her post.

Meanwhile, the bar’s management claimed that the woman had a heated exchange with a group of men over a petty issue while dancing on the floor. They also asserted that they had intervened and tried to amicably resolve the matter.

Following the incident, the woman, who had visited the bar with a friend, lodged a complaint with Chandrasekharpur police. Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said the woman alleged that some persons behaved aggressively with her and assaulted her in Romeo Lane Bar around midnight. Based on her complaint, Chandrasekharpur police has launched an investigation into the matter, he added.

Police registered a case under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) and 3(5) (common intention).

CCTV footage of the bar has been examined and the accused have been identified. Efforts are on to trace and apprehend them at the earliest, they added.