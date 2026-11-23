BHUBANESWAR: The city police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly drugging and raping a married woman.

The accused, Pravat Ranjan Patra belongs to Mayurbhanj. Police said he stayed in a rented house in Jagannath Vihar under Jatni police limits. The victim stays in Bhubaneswar with her six-year-old son while her husband works abroad.

The incident had occurred on July 31 but came to light on November 3 after the victim lodged a complaint in this connection. As per police, on March 13, the woman had enrolled in a short-term civil engineering course where Patra was her batchmate.

Investigation revealed she had gone to Patra’s rented house on July 31 for lunch. Police said he mixed intoxicating substances in a bottle of cold drinks and offered it to her. After consuming it, the woman became unconscious. Taking advantage of the situation, Patra raped her and captured her explicit photographs and videos.

After the victim gained consciousness, he reportedly threatened her not to reveal the matter to anyone or else he would show her explicit photographs and videos to her family. Even after their course ended on September 9, he continued to call her repeatedly, pressuring her to maintain contact and subjecting her to mental torture, police said.

However on November 3, the woman lodged a complaint with Jatni police following which a probe was launched and Patra arrested on the day.