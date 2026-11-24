BHUBANESWAR: Non-veg traders in the state capital have threatened to shut down meat sale on the day of Chhadkhai if the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues its eviction drive against vendors without providing rehabilitation measures.

President of All Odisha Non-Veg Traders’ Federation (AONTF), Sk Muntaqeem Buksh informed that a similar shutdown had been staged in 2016.

He alleged that the BMC is continuing with its eviction drive in different parts of the city without making provisions for rehabilitation of affected traders. “We are willing to pay the prescribed rent and government fees to conduct our business. But until alternative arrangements or rehabilitation measures are made, we should not be evicted from our existing locations,” he said.

On Monday, the Bhubaneswar Non-Veg Traders’ Federation (Mutton wing), a unit of the AONTF, submitted a 10-point charter of demands to the BMC, seeking protection of livelihoods and permanent rehabilitation of traditional meat and fish vendors across the city.

It has sought identification and permanent rehabilitation of traditional non-veg traders, including mutton, fish and poultry vendors, across all 67 wards of the BMC. It has also demanded that no trader be evicted without being provided an alternative vending space or rehabilitation arrangement.

The key demands also included rehabilitation of vendors operating at Rental Square and in the Patia-Naharkanta area on nearby government land, construction of a dedicated meat market, slaughterhouse and road for 23 non-veg shops in Unit-IV and establishment of modern, hygienic non-veg markets in every ward.