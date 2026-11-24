BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced floating barriers across major and minor waterbodies in the city as part of its initiative to improve waste management and protect their ecological character.

Implemented through the civic body’s drainage wing, the initiative in the first phase covers around 30 waterbodies of different sizes, including expansive ones and ancient heritage ponds that contribute to the city’s ecological diversity, cultural identity and environment.

Among the prominent waterbodies covered under the initiative are Sundarpada Haja spread over 23 acre and Bindusagar spanning 21 acre, besides Bada Pokhari, Nilakantheswar pond, Kapileswar pond and Kedar Gouri-Mukteswar pond. Multiple other historically significant ponds across the city have also been brought under the programme.

The floating barrier systems have been designed to intercept and contain floating waste and prevent garbage and debris from spreading across the water surface, said BMC drainage division executive engineer Priyabrata Behera.

He said the barriers will facilitate the collection of floating waste, reduce the accumulation of litter in different parts of waterbodies and make their upkeep more manageable. The programme also aims to improve waterbody safety, minimise the impact of floating debris on aquatic habitats. By restricting the movement of waste, the barriers will also help civic teams carry out cleaning and maintenance more efficiently, he said.

Behera said the measure has been adopted as part of BMC’s efforts to implement new and innovative practices in improving the cleanliness and long-term sustainability of city’s ponds and waterbodies.