BHUBANESWAR: A pothole left unrepaired along the Damana-Nalco Square stretch of Nandankanan Road claimed the life of a 38-year-old bike-taxi driver in a tragic road accident in the city on Monday.

The victim, Sesadev Swain, was trying to negotiate the pothole near Omfed Square when he was hit by a Hyva truck from behind. Such was the impact that Sesadev’s helmet was shattered and his head crushed under the wheels of the truck.

Police said the 38-year-old died on the spot. The truck driver managed to flee but was nabbed later in the day. “He had no option but to swerve to the right to avoid the pothole. That proved fatal for him,” said a police officer.

The accident took place near Omfed Square within Chandrasekharpur police limits around 7 am. Sesadev was a native of Gondia in Dhenkanal district.

Sources said the R&B wing had recently carried out repairs on the damaged Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan Road stretch. However, the pothole at the accident site was reportedly left unattended.

Police said they have asked the R&B wing to share details of the agency that had dug up the road. An on-the-spot inspection revealed that a portion of the road extending from the divider to the footpath near the pothole had also been dug up.

The presence of a transformer close to the accident site has prompted police to verify whether a contractor engaged by the Energy department or a power distribution entity had left the road unrepaired after carrying out work.

ACP (Zone VI) Manas Ranjan Pradhan said a case had been registered, the driver arrested and the truck involved in the fatal accident seized. “We are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident,” he added.