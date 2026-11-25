BHUBANESWAR: A day after 38-year-old bike-taxi driver Sesadev Swain was killed in a road mishap while trying to evade a gaping pothole on the Damana-Nalco Square stretch of Nandankanan road, family members of the deceased on Tuesday lodged a complaint against GAIL accusing it of negligence.

Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said the complaint was lodged with Chandrasekharpur police. “Apart from the driver of the truck involved in the mishap, the deceased’s family members have also lodged a complaint against GAIL alleging negligence and seeking action,” the DCP informed. He, however, informed that no person has been arrested in this connection so far.

Police said family members of the deceased alleged that the road dug up for GAIL’s work was not fixed on time, putting lives of commuters on the stretch in grave danger. “Acting on the complaint, a probe has been launched against the agency concerned. Investigation is also on to probe the role of the truck driver,” the DCP said.

Swain was killed while trying to negotiate an unrepaired pothole near Omfed Square. Soon after, he was hit by a Hyva truck from behind. Such was the impact that his helmet was shattered and his head crushed under the wheels of the truck.

The truck driver managed to flee but was nabbed later in the day. Following the incident, police had also asked the R&B division to share details of the agency that had dug up the road.