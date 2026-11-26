BHUBANESWAR: The city police on Wednesday arrested three New Delhi natives for allegedly duping a retired private company employee of `29.54 lakh on the promise of providing him higher returns in dollars and euros by investing his money in a trading platform.

The accused were identified as MD Naushad Ali (35), Mayank (20) and Harish Kumar (19). The Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police here had registered a case in this connection on June 6 after the victim (59) lodged a complaint in this regard.

Investigation revealed the complainant had come across an investment advertisement on Facebook on April 21 and got himself registered through a link provided in the same post. Subsequently, two persons claiming to be the senior financial advisors of trading platform Rovex Market contacted him.

The cyber fraudsters allegedly held a series of discussions with the complainant through WhatsApp chats and video communication. After gaining his confidence, the scamsters collected `9.54 lakh between April 23 and April 28.

They then lured him to invest `15 lakh more to obtain the gold card membership of Rovex Market trading platform, claiming that in return he would get $15,000 USD. He transferred the money through RTGS to the account of a private firm - M/s LP Enterprises in New Delhi, said police.

The fraudsters further allegedly told the complainant that they were investing his money in property business in the UK, and collected another `5 lakh from him citing that it would be paid to the UK government towards capital gains tax.