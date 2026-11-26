BHUBANESWAR: The city police on Wednesday arrested three New Delhi natives for allegedly duping a retired private company employee of `29.54 lakh on the promise of providing him higher returns in dollars and euros by investing his money in a trading platform.
The accused were identified as MD Naushad Ali (35), Mayank (20) and Harish Kumar (19). The Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police here had registered a case in this connection on June 6 after the victim (59) lodged a complaint in this regard.
Investigation revealed the complainant had come across an investment advertisement on Facebook on April 21 and got himself registered through a link provided in the same post. Subsequently, two persons claiming to be the senior financial advisors of trading platform Rovex Market contacted him.
The cyber fraudsters allegedly held a series of discussions with the complainant through WhatsApp chats and video communication. After gaining his confidence, the scamsters collected `9.54 lakh between April 23 and April 28.
They then lured him to invest `15 lakh more to obtain the gold card membership of Rovex Market trading platform, claiming that in return he would get $15,000 USD. He transferred the money through RTGS to the account of a private firm - M/s LP Enterprises in New Delhi, said police.
The fraudsters further allegedly told the complainant that they were investing his money in property business in the UK, and collected another `5 lakh from him citing that it would be paid to the UK government towards capital gains tax.
Police said the complainant paid a total of `29.54 lakh. The cyber fraudsters had promised to pay him `25 lakh in profit, apart from the principal amount he had invested. However, after receiving the money, they stopped responding to him.
During investigation, police found out that both Rovex Market and LP Enterprises were fake. Earlier, three complaints from Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana had been registered against LP Enterprises on National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).
Police said Ali earlier worked in a garments shop in New Delhi. A fraudster, who is absconding, had set up the dubious company LP Enterprises and approached Ali to be a part of the scam. Police said efforts are on to trace and nab the scamster, who is on the run.