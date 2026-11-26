BHUBANESWAR: Despite morning rush in the city markets, non-vegetarian food sales witnessed a significant drop on Chhadakhai on Wednesday, with traders attributing the decline to rising prices and Manabasa Gurubar on Thursday.

The total business in the capital city stood at around Rs 5.11 crore, as against over Rs 7 crore recorded last year, traders said. The markets across the city witnessed a rush as people celebrated Chhadakhai, marking the end of the month-long holy Kartik period, during which many abstain from non-vegetarian food.

However, the All Odisha Non-Veg Traders’ Federation said the business dropped in the evening for puja on Thursday. Federation officials said fish accounted for the highest share of business at Rs 2.27 crore, followed by chicken sales worth Rs 1.20 crore. Mutton sales stood at Rs 1.12 crore for 225 quintal, while the egg trade contributed Rs 51.80 lakh, taking the overall turnover to Rs 5.11 crore.

Federation president Shaikh Muntaqeem Buksh said business remained considerably lower this year due to multiple factors, including the rise in prices and Manabasa Gurubar on Thursday.

Mutton prices ranged between Rs 900 and Rs 950 per kg, marking an increase of around Rs 100 compared to last year, when the rates hovered between Rs 800 and Rs 850 per kg. Fish prices, too, recorded an increase of Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg across varieties.

“We expect business to pick up on Friday,” Buksh said. He also called for adequate government intervention to promote goat farming in Odisha, pointing out that Odisha remains heavily dependent on neighbouring states such as UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand to meet nearly 80 per cent of its demand, which, he said, was escalating the mutton prices.

“Promoting goat farming in Odisha with adequate incentives will help increase local supply and bring down prices, allowing consumers to benefit,” he said.