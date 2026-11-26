BHUBANESWAR: DGP (in-charge) Vinaytosh Mishra on Wednesday suspended Mancheswar inspector-in-charge (IIC) Gayananda Saha for allowing the cremation of a 58-year-old woman, who reportedly died under mysterious circumstances, without a postmortem.

The suspension order stated that disciplinary proceedings were contemplated against Saha for negligence, dereliction of duty and failure to discharge his official responsibilities.

Commissionerate Police said Saha failed to act on a medico-legal report received from the hospital where the woman died, and allowed her cremation without following the procedure mandated under law.

Though the woman’s family had not lodged any complaint alleging foul play, Saha should have registered a UD case and requisitioned a postmortem to ascertain the cause of her death, sources said.

Instead, the IIC facilitated the release of the woman’s body after receiving a written request from her son, a doctor by profession.

Police sources said a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the circumstances under which the body was released without a postmortem. Further departmental action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry.