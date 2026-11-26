BHUBANESWAR: The Mahanadi Bachao Andolan on Wednesday said Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal refused to accept a petition seeking to place certain facts related to protection of Odisha’s interests in its dispute with Chhattisgarh over river water sharing.

A delegation of the MBA led by convenor Sudarsan Das met the registrar of the tribunal at its office in New Delhi and requested him to accept the six-point petition. Das argued that under section 9 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, the tribunal has special power to accept information or suggestions from persons outside the government, and on that basis the petition should be accepted.

Das told mediapersons that the registrar refused to accept it, saying there is a direction from the tribunal’s chairman not to accept any petition from persons outside the government. MBA’s lawyer Sushree Chakraborty said such a direction is not available on the tribunal’s website, and requested that the direction be made public.

The registrar advised them to submit the petition through the advocate general of the state government instead of approaching the tribunal directly. Later, Das said the petition will be filed through the state advocate general. He announced that if the tribunal’s award or a settlement formula through talks goes against Odisha interests, the forum will approach the SC.