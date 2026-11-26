BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy who had approached him for help after being separated from his family at Bhubaneswar railway station.

The accused Muna Kumar (35) is a native of Bihar, while the minor hailed from Chhattisgarh. As per police, the boy, along with his mother and two elder sisters, had visited Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri last week before arriving in the capital city on November 22 to offer prayers at Lingaraj Temple.

The family reached the city railway station to board a train to Chhattisgarh but the boy got separated from his family amid the rush on the platform. The minor approached the RPF station where he met Kumar, who assured him that he would help trace his family. Instead, Kumar allegedly took the boy to his quarters near the railway station and sexually assaulted him. He also thrashed the minor and threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident to anyone, police said.

The boy returned to the railway station and resumed his search for his family but to no avail. A local noticed him in distress and took him to Kharavela Nagar police station. Police sources said the minor was possibly apprehensive on seeing other men in uniform and did not disclose the sexual assault. Unable to trace his family, police handed him over to Childline, following which he was produced before the CWC. During counselling, he told CWC officials that he had been sexually assaulted by an RPF constable.