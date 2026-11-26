BHUBANESWAR: Noted Indian aerospace scientist Mylswamy Annadurai on Wednesday encouraged young minds to continue questioning, experimenting and believing in possibilities beyond the conventional.

Addressing the 10th edition of SAITED, the Sai International Education Group’s flagship Science, Technology, Engineering and Design (STEM) conclave, at SAI International School, Bhubaneswar here, he said every great achievement begins with curiosity.

Sharing insights from India’s space exploration journey, the former ISRO project director of Chandrayan I & II and programme director of Mangalayan, exhorted students to approach challenges with curiosity, perseverance and confidence. He also briefly described the success story of Chandrayan I & II and Mangalayan.

During the ted talk session, he engaged with students on scientific exploration and the possibilities of innovation. Appreciating the initiative, Annadurai said platforms such as SAITED were generally offered to students at the college and university level, and seeing a school create such an extensive platform for young learners was truly commendable. He appreciated the opportunity it provided students to explore science, technology and innovation at an early age.

SAI International Education Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo said, “SAITED reflects our commitment to nurturing curiosity, creativity and scientific thinking. Over the past decade, it has empowered young minds to question, explore and turn ideas into possibilities,” she said.

The student-driven STEM festival, organised on the theme ‘From the Shadows: Engineering the Impossible’ also featured the inauguration of the Tech Park by Annadurai.

It brought together students, educators, researchers, innovators and technology enthusiasts to explore ideas shaping tomorrow. The 2026 edition witnessed participation of around 4,500 students from across 60 plus schools, featuring more than 210 projects.

A key highlight of the event was ‘SAI Combinator: Student Startup Accelerator & Demo Day’, providing students of Class IX to XII a platform to transform innovative ideas addressing real-world challenges into viable startup concepts through prototyping, mentorship and pitching.