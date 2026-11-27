BHUBANESWAR: The state Transport department has directed all regional transport officers (RTOs) and assistant regional transport officers (ARTOs) to strengthen help desks at their offices to assist vehicle owners facing issues related to the new vehicle classification system in the VAHAN database.

In an order issued recently, Transport commissioner-cum-chairman of State Transport Authority Amitabh Thakur said the Road Transport and Highways Ministry has implemented a classification framework under which vehicle records are automatically categorised as active compliant, active non-compliant, temporary archive or permanent archive.

Thakur observed that SMS alerts sent to registered mobile numbers have triggered a surge in public inquiries about archival status, document updation and reactivation of vehicles. The officials have been directed to keep help desks fully-functional, with a dedicated mobile number for public inquiries, clear signboards in English and Odia displaying the contact detail and a computer linked to Vahan and Sarathi.

Each office must designate a trained help desk in-charge and an alternate official so that the counter is never left unattended. The zonal deputy commissioners of Transport department have been tasked to oversee the arrangements. The help desk staff have also been instructed to guide vehicle owners whose records are under temporary or permanent archive to apply for reactivation through the official Parivahan portal. The officials have been asked to submit an initial compliance report with the dedicated mobile number and names of the help desk in-charge, to the department.