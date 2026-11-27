BHUBANESWAR: As part of its nationwide protest, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Thursday took out the ‘Samvidhan Raksha Sobhayatra’ in the capital city, alleging that the Constitution is under threat and genuine voters have been struck off the rolls in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Hundreds of party leaders and workers marched from Congress Bhawan to lower PMG and held a meeting in front of the Assembly, demanding cancellation of the SIR exercise and removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Speaking to mediaperons, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said the march, which had started from different parts of the state culminated in Bhubaneswar on the day.

He also demanded withdrawal of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026 and the resignation of state School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond for the publication and distribution of error-ridden textbooks to school students. He said the party also demands a special package for the development of Kotia villages.

Odisha in-charge Lalji Desai alleged the voting rights of people have been stolen by the ECI, which has become a puppet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah.

Countering the protest, BJP state general secretary Biranchi Narayan Tripathy said it was Congress which disrespected the Constitution by imposing Emergency in 1975 and putting all opposition leaders behind bars. “The Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi are continuously attacking the Constitution every day,” he added.