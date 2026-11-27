CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Centre and Odisha government on an appeal challenging the environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances granted for the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport at Sipasarubali in Puri district, citing potential threats to coastal ecology, endangered species and the region’s natural protection against cyclones.

The NGT’s Eastern Zone Bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members A Senthil Vel and Ishwar Singh was hearing the appeal filed by Puri residents Surendra Tapasu and Harihar Senapati. The bench directed the respondents to file their replies and posted the matter for further hearing on February 15, 2027.

Notices have been issued to the Union Environment and Civil Aviation ministries, state Commerce and Transport department, Puri collector, divisional forest officer of Puri Wildlife Division and Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO).

The appellants have sought quashing of the environmental and CRZ clearances granted by the Union Environment ministry on September 30, 2026, for developing the airport over 471.348 hectare. The appeal has been filed under sections 16, 18(1) and 20 of the NGT Act, 2010.

Represented by advocates Sankar Prasad Pani, Ashutosh Padhy and Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, the appellants contended that the clearance disregarded an October 2025 report of the Wildlife Institute of India, which recommended rejection of the proposal, citing threats to wildlife and wetlands and the airport’s proximity to Chilika lake, a Ramsar site, raising concerns over migratory bird strikes.

They also flagged risks to protected species, including Olive Ridley turtles and Irrawaddy dolphins, alleging that aircraft operations, noise, emissions and artificial lighting could adversely affect their habitats, particularly around the Devi river mouth.