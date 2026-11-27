BHUBANESWAR: A luxury SUV plying without valid insurance rammed into a tree near Nalco Square late on Wednesday night, but was released by Maitree Vihar police without any apparent penal action against its owner.

No one was reportedly injured in the mishap. According to police, the person behind the wheel of the BMW X7 xDrive40d fled the spot immediately after the crash. The SUV, bearing a Bhubaneswar registration number and costing upwards of Rs 1.5 crore, had been plying without valid insurance since June 15 this year.

Following the incident, road safety experts alerted the Transport department and urged officials to investigate the matter. However, by the time a motor vehicle inspector (MVI) reached Maitree Vihar police station on Thursday, police had already released it. Defending their decision, police said they had not received any formal complaint.

“It is surprising how police released the vehicle instead of acting against the owner. Section 122 of the Motor Vehicles Act prohibits leaving a vehicle in a dangerous or obstructive position in a public place, while Section 127 empowers police to tow or clamp abandoned and unattended vehicles,” said road safety expert Subrat Nanda.

Similarly, section 146 of the MV Act mandates third-party insurance for vehicles plying in public places, while section 196 provides for penal action against those driving or allowing uninsured vehicle to be driven.