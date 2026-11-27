BHUBANESWAR: The state government has directed all urban local bodies (ULBs) to launch coordinated rescue, rehabilitation and awareness campaigns to eliminate child labour, begging and exploitation.

The Housing and Urban Development department has issued a directive to all municipal corporations, municipalities and NACs, asking them to work in close coordination with district administrations and take immediate steps to protect vulnerable children.

The initiative follows recommendations of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. As part of the exercise, ULBs have been asked to convene district-level task force meetings in consultation with collectors and prepare comprehensive city-specific action plans to identify and eliminate child labour and begging.

Joint inspection and rescue drives will be conducted regularly at vulnerable locations, including traffic intersections, streets, markets, bus terminals, railway stations, commercial establishments and construction sites. Police, Labour department officials and district child protection units will be involved in the operations.

Rescued children will be treated as children in need of care and protection and be produced before the child welfare committee for appropriate intervention. Wherever necessary, they will be placed in suitable childcare institutions and provided formal education, healthcare, nutrition and psychological counselling in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act.

The department has also called for stringent legal action against organised begging rackets and individuals exploiting children.