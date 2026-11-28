BHUBANESWAR: City police on Friday arrested a 66-year-old man for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in the state capital on November 17.

Police identified the accused as Nalinikanta Acharya. Investigation revealed the incident took place when the victim had visited her friend’s place. Acharya, the victim and her friend, all stay within Lingaraj police limits. Police said, Acharya was known to the families of both the girls. He was allegedly present at the friend’s house when the victim girl arrived there. The parents of the victim’s friend were reportedly not in the house at the time.

Taking advantage of the absence of any adult, Acharya allegedly sexually assaulted the little girl. However, the friend, who was scrolling through her father’s mobile phone, inadvertently video-recorded the crime. Her parents discovered the recording on the mobile phone on Thursday and alerted the police.

Police registered a case under section 65(2) of BNS (rape of a girl under 12) and section 6 of the POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and apprehended Acharya on the day.