BHUBANESWAR: A 26-year-old man died after allegedly falling from a Ferris wheel at the Balijatra ground on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Chandrakant Bala. He was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital by rescue personnel, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm when the operator was winding up the ride and lowering passengers from the capsule pods one by one. Bala was seated in a cabin positioned towards the rear of the wheel’s frame. He reportedly fell from a height of around 20 feet, hitting his head on the ground and suffering critical injuries.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining various possibilities, including whether Bala fell accidentally or jumped from the cabin. They are also probing whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Police said further details would emerge after the postmortem report is received. Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo visited the spot later in the night and took stock of the situation. “A case of unnatural death has been registered and further probe is underway,” said Zone-II ACP Girija Shankar Chakrabarty. Following the incident, several Ferris wheel operators suspended their rides on Friday. However, the rides resumed later in the evening.