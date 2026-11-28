CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has deferred the execution of a one-day civil imprisonment sentence against Dr Dillip Kumar Jena, superintendent of Leprosy Home and Hospital, Cuttack, for a month to allow him exercise his statutory right to appeal against the punishment for contempt of court.
Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra, in an order on Thursday, directed issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Jena, asking him to appear before the court on December 22 at 10.30 am to undergo the one-day sentence, subject to the outcome of any appeal he may file in the meantime.
Justice Mishra directed the inspector-in-charge of the police station concerned to execute the NBW and produce Jena on December 22 for undergoing the sentence, subject to any intervening order on the appeal, if any.
On November 20, the judge had sentenced Jena to one day’s imprisonment in a civil prison for wilfully disobeying an interim order of the court. It had also imposed a personal cost of Rs 20,000, directing him to deposit the amount with the Orissa High Court Advocates’ Welfare Fund within four weeks.
When the contempt matter was taken up on Thursday to take stock of compliance with the earlier order, Jena’s counsel informed the court that he had already deposited the Rs 20,000 and submitted the receipt to the registry. His counsel, however, sought modification of the imprisonment direction, submitting that Jena was presently suffering from depression. He also sought time to obtain instructions from his client on whether he intended to challenge the November 20 order.
The court noted that under Section 19(1) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, an appeal lies as a matter of right against an order of the high court punishing a person for contempt. The statutory limitation period for filing such an appeal is 30 days under Section 19(4)(a) of the Act.
Taking this legal remedy into consideration, Justice Mishra observed that the direction for civil imprisonment should be executed only after expiry of the 30-day appeal period from November 20, enabling Jena to avail himself of the remedy, if he so desires.
The petitioner had also deposited Rs 500 towards Jena’s subsistence allowance, as required under the Orissa High Court Rules, 1948. The rules prohibit arrest for civil imprisonment unless the subsistence allowance fixed by the court is deposited.