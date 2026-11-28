CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has deferred the execution of a one-day civil imprisonment sentence against Dr Dillip Kumar Jena, superintendent of Leprosy Home and Hospital, Cuttack, for a month to allow him exercise his statutory right to appeal against the punishment for contempt of court.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra, in an order on Thursday, directed issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Jena, asking him to appear before the court on December 22 at 10.30 am to undergo the one-day sentence, subject to the outcome of any appeal he may file in the meantime.

Justice Mishra directed the inspector-in-charge of the police station concerned to execute the NBW and produce Jena on December 22 for undergoing the sentence, subject to any intervening order on the appeal, if any.

On November 20, the judge had sentenced Jena to one day’s imprisonment in a civil prison for wilfully disobeying an interim order of the court. It had also imposed a personal cost of Rs 20,000, directing him to deposit the amount with the Orissa High Court Advocates’ Welfare Fund within four weeks.

When the contempt matter was taken up on Thursday to take stock of compliance with the earlier order, Jena’s counsel informed the court that he had already deposited the Rs 20,000 and submitted the receipt to the registry. His counsel, however, sought modification of the imprisonment direction, submitting that Jena was presently suffering from depression. He also sought time to obtain instructions from his client on whether he intended to challenge the November 20 order.