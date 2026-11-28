BHUBANESWAR: Utkal University has made an unparalleled contribution to the growth of higher education in Odisha, said Governor and university chancellor Braj Mohan Ram on Friday.

Addressing the university’s 84th Foundation Day celebrations, Ram described the institution as a major centre of learning that has produced several eminent personalities. He recalled that the institution began its journey in 1943 from a small room and has since emerged as the state’s oldest and one of its premier centres of higher education.

The Governor lauded the academic and research achievements of its faculty and appreciated the university’s rural development initiatives.

Highlighting the importance of preserving Odisha’s heritage, Ram said the rare collection of ancient manuscripts at Parija Library and their digitisation would help connect future generations with the state’s rich history and culture.

Vice-chancellor Chandi Prasad Nanda, in his address, said the history of Utkal University is interlinked with that of modern Odisha. Paying tribute to its founding fathers, he said, the institution’s 84-year journey reflects their vision of building a modern and intellectually vibrant Odisha.

“A green campus, paperless digital administration and new courses in maritime studies and agri-logistics are among the initiatives planned to give the university a new direction,” he said.

Former Nalco MD and an alumnus of the University Tapan Kumar Chand stressed the need for multidisciplinary education and skill development in an era shaped by successive industrial revolutions. He expressed confidence that the university would scale new heights in the coming years.

The university signed a five-year MoU with Navratna PSU NLC India Ltd to promote industry-academia collaboration. A book titled The Taste of the Hills: Foodways and Identity among the Bonda and Didayi of Malkangiri, authored by Binoy Kumar Kuiti, Shubhendu Kumar Acharya and Prasanna Kumar Patra, was also released.