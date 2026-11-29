BHUBANESWAR: Khadi took a fashionable turn at the Khadi & MSME Expo-2026 here, with a fashion show bringing traditional handloom craftsmanship and contemporary design together to offer a glimpse into how the heritage fabrics can find a place in modern haute couture.

The show featured four sequences highlighting Khadi’s versatility through diverse textures, colours, weaves and contemporary designs. Models walked the ramp to music, showcasing creations that celebrated the timeless appeal of traditional textiles while giving them a modern interpretation.

The first sequence featured designer Debasmita Giri of Soul by Indian, whose creations brought a fresh appeal to the handloom fabric. The second showcased the distinctive charm and artistic expression of the fabric through designs by Lipsa Hembram of Galang Gabaan.

The third sequence, featuring creations by Romi Das of Orivvaa, presented Khadi as a versatile medium for contemporary fashion, while the fourth stole the limelight, bringing together Ganjam’s traditional Kantha craft and Japan’s Boro textile tradition. Designer Pankaja Sethi presented an innovative collection inspired by the two textile practices, with model Dr Bhumika Das as the showstopper.

The fusion of textile traditions from two countries offered more than a fashion statement, highlighting the shared philosophy of sustainable craftsmanship. Both Ganjam’s Kantha and Japan’s Boro originated from rural needs and are rooted in zero-waste practices. They involve layering pieces of old and worn-out garments and stitching them together by hand, transforming discarded fabrics into new creations.