Woman allegedly raped at gunpoint by masked man in Bhubaneswar flat

BHUBANESWAR: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint by an unidentified masked man who entered her rented accommodation in Bhubaneswar's Nayapalli area late on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman at Nayapalli police station, the accused entered her ground-floor flat, threatened her with a gun and allegedly raped her before fleeing.

The woman lives in the apartment with her elder sister, who was not present when the incident took place. The house owner resides on the first floor.

Police have registered a case and recorded the woman's statement. Investigators said the victim was unsure whether the weapon used by the accused was a real firearm or a toy gun.

Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said senior police officers had visited the spot and an investigation was underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

"Investigation is underway to identify and nab the accused," he said.

Police are also examining whether the accused was known to the woman, despite her claim that he was a stranger, sources said.