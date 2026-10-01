World Heart Day observed at Utkal Hospital in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A special heart health awareness session was organised by Utkal Hospital, Niladri Vihar, on the occasion of World Heart Day recently.

Several people, including 100 retired employees of the State Bank of India (SBI), took part in the event.

The awareness session focused on the importance of early recognition of heart-related symptoms, preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyle practices and timely medical consultation.

Chairman of Utkal Hospital Dr Aditya Kumar Samal said creating awareness and promoting preventive healthcare were essential components of building a healthier society. Managing director Dr Pragyan Ranjan Ghadei and chief executive officer BK Subodh Singh also emphasised the importance of community-oriented health awareness initiatives. They encouraged people to undergo regular health check-ups and seek expert medical advice whenever required.

As part of the session, a team of specialists from Utkal Hospital interacted with the participants and addressed their queries related to heart health. The expert panel included senior consultants, interventional cardiology Dr Sanat Kumar Sahoo, Dr Susant Pradhan, Dr Manabhanjan Jena and Dr Binaya Bhusan Binakar, and director and senior consultant, CTVS, Dr Chandra Bhanu Parija. The cardiologists spoke on different aspects of cardiovascular health and highlighted the importance of recognising warning signs at an early stage.

They also answered several heart health-related questions from the participants.