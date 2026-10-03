31 gram panchayats linked with BMC for dry waste collection

BHUBANESWAR : As many as 31 gram panchayats in Bhubaneswar, Jatni, Balianta and Balipatna blocks were linked with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday for collection and management of dry waste, as part of the rural-urban convergence initiative for effective waste management.

BMC officials said dry and recyclable waste collected from these panchayats will be transported to nearby Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) designated by the BMC, where it will undergo further segregation, material recovery and recycling. Of the 31 panchayats, 20 are from Bhubaneswar and three each are from Balianta and Balipatna blocks, while the remaining are part of the identified adjoining areas.

The tagged panchayats include Andharua, Barimunda, Laxmisagar, Chandaka, Dadha, Daruthenga, Dhauli, Itipur, Kalarahanga, Kalyanpur, Kantabada, Mendhasala, Malipada and Raghunathpur, among others. The BMC will deploy seven light commercial vehicles. The vehicles will collect dry and recyclable waste from designated collection points in the tagged GPs and transport it to the BMC’s designated MRFs.

The arrangement is expected to enable systematic management of the additional dry waste generated in the rural areas through BMC’s existing waste management infrastructure.

Mayor Sulochana Das said the civic body will take necessary steps to improve cleanliness in the areas surrounding Bhubaneswar and turn it into country’s cleanest city.