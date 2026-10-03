BJD couldn’t achieve Jal Jeevan Mission target: BJP

BHUBANESWAR : The BJP on Friday targeted the previous BJD government over its alleged failure to effectively implement the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the state, citing findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

Addressing a media-conference on the day, state BJP spokesperson Satyabrata Panda said the CAG eport had raised serious questions over the planning, execution, monitoring and water-quality assurance under the JJM in Odisha during the period audited up to March 2024.

He said that Odisha had 88.68 lakh rural households, of which 64.71 lakh had been provided FHTCs by March 2024. “Thus, roughly 27 per cent of rural households remained outside the coverage at that point, while nationally about three-fourth of rural households had received tap-water connections by March 2024,” he said.

Of the 207 mega projects taken up during 2019-24, including 133 under the JJM, only two had been “completed in all respects” by June 2024, according to the CAG’s cut-off.