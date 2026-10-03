BJD President Naveen launches Jana Sampark Padayatra, attacks BJP for failures

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched his party’s month-long annual Jana Sampark Padayatra from Ekamra Assembly constituency in Bhubaneswar. He came down heavily on the BJP government for protecting the interests of mine owners by supporting the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026.

Addressing the gathering of party leaders and workers, the BJD president said the Centre has taken away the rights of the people of Odisha over the state’s mineral resources. “The silence of the Odisha government and BJP MPs elected from the state on this issue clearly shows that the party is anti-people. When it comes to the interests of the people of Odisha, they remain silent, while they are ready to fight for the interests of mine owners,” he added.

Stating that the Odisha is now passing through a difficult phase, the former chief minister said there were thousands of errors in the school textbooks, but instead of correcting them, the government “continues to commit one mistake after another”. “Parents are expressing concern over the future of their children because of these unforgivable mistakes of the government,” he said.