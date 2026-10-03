Odisha spent Rs 105 crore for investor meets, got Rs 18.65L crore worth intents in two years: Minister Sampad

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has spent around Rs 105 crore in the last two years for different investor meets and roadshows in India and abroad, and received investment intents of over Rs 18 lakh crore, with potential to create over two million employment opportunities from 365 companies.

Groundbreaking and inauguration of around 150 project have also been undertaken in the state during this period, paving job opportunities for lakhs of people.

As per the information shared by Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain in the Assembly recently, the government organised 13 roadshows, investor meets and outreach programmes since June 2024 to attract large-scale investments to the state with an expenditure of Rs 105 crore.

Of this, around Rs 89 crore, ie, Rs 85 crore plus 5 per cent towards supervision charges of IPICOL, was spent for organising the ‘Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha’ Conclave 2025 in the state capital and its three roadshows in New Delhi, Mumbai and Singapore.

Similarly, the state government spent around Rs 1.01 crore for Odisha-TEX 2025, a textile investment summit, and around Rs 2.26 crore for Odisha Pharma Summit 2025 in the capital city. Around Rs 1.96 crore was spent for Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad, while another Rs 1.83 crore was used for organising a similar event in Kolkata.

Besides, the government spent Rs 1.53 crore for the MoU-signing event with IOCL and roadshow in New Delhi, Rs 2.44 crore for Odisha Investors’ Meet in Ahmedabad and Rs 3 crore for Enterprise Odisha in Rourkela. Around Rs 2 crore was spent for Odisha Food Pro-2026 summit organised in August this year in New Delhi.