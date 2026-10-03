Rape at gunpoint: Odisha cops verify 100 CCTV cameras

BHUBANESWAR : Two days after a woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint in Nayapalli’s Gada Sahi area, Bhubaneswar police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case despite examining footage from over 100 CCTV cameras.

Police said that, in the absence of eyewitnesses, they are relying on CCTV footage to gather clues about the suspect’s movements after the crime. In one of the CCTV recordings, the suspect can be seen casually walking away after the crime, a police officer said.

Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said, “More than 100 CCTV cameras have been examined as part of our investigation. We have received some clues and the teams are working to crack the case.”

Meanwhile, taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Odisha State Commission for Women on Friday sought a detailed report from the Bhubaneswar DCP within 15 days. OSCW member Urmila Mohapatra visited Nayapalli police station on Friday and held discussions with the investigating officers, said OSCW chairperson Sovana Mohanty.

“Police are conducting a thorough investigation and making efforts to nab the accused,” she said.

The victim stated in her complaint that the accused entered her ground-floor residence at around 7 pm and allegedly raped her at gunpoint.